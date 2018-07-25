Iker Casillas posts compilation of his mistakes in solidarity with Loris Karius

Iker Casillas has released a compilation video of his goalkeeping mistakes, in apparent solidarity with Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius.

The Real Madrid and Spain legend leapt to Karius’s defence this week after criticism aimed at the German following his high-profile mistakes in the Champions League final in May.

Detrás de cada uno de nosotros, hay una persona. Que levante la mano quien no haya fallado alguna vez. Aprender de nuestros errores nos hará más fuertes y aceptarlos más humanos. #yotambienfallo pic.twitter.com/jwLOdicfTh — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) July 24, 2018

Translated, the 37-year-old Porto keeper wrote: “In each and every one of us, there is someone. Who raises their hand and admits they have failed once upon a time. To learn from our mistakes makes us stronger and accept ourselves as humans. #ivefailedtoo.”

Casillas’s self-criticism and support for Karius, 25, has been warmly appreciated by Liverpool and football fans alike.

Iker Casillas is a true legend of the game. Releasing a video purely based on his own mistakes to help show a fellow pro that it's not the end of the world is phenomenal. https://t.co/gjOXYcLPEa — Mike (@MikeMongie) July 24, 2018

On Sunday, after Karius faced fresh criticism for a mistake in Liverpool’s friendly with Borussia Dortmund on their American tour, Casillas took to Twitter to defend him.

“Will this attack on Karius ever end?” he wrote. “I talk about him like so many other goalkeepers.

“F***, there are a lot more serious problems in the world. Leave the kid alone. He is a person as well, as we all are.”

Great talking to one of the best goalkeepers of all time after last nights game👐🏼⚽️ @ikercasillas #LK1 A post shared by LORIS KARIUS (@lorisk21) on Feb 15, 2018 at 11:22am PST

Karius met Casillas in February after Liverpool’s 5-0 win over Porto in the Champions League.

- Press Association