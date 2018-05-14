'If the county board don't act, the players will': Offaly football on the ropes after championship defeat

It is understood that there is serious unrest in the Offaly camp following yesterday's 1-20 to 1-15 Leinster Championship defeat to Wicklow.

Midlands Radio report that Nigel Dunne attempted to leave O'Moore Park at half-time, but was persuaded to stay.

Former Faithful footballer Alan McNamee was also disillusioned with what he saw in the five-point defeat.

An awful pity to see one the best footballers in the county @JohnnyMoloney6 on the terraces today. And our 'manager', the man who had him there? Hiding under a hat & a hoodie in the stands? #jokematerial — Alan McNamee (@Supes82) May 13, 2018

Speaking on Midlands103 , former inter-county hurling referee and current GAA analyst with the radio station Brian Gavin outlined just how bad things are in the Faithful County.

"There's a lot of unrest in the Offaly camp at the moment - a few examples like Johnny Moloney, as we know, earlier in the year opted out after a disagreement with management. We can't afford to lose players like him.

"Nigel Dunne left the dressing room, he was heading to his car to go home, he was persuaded to come back. He came on in the second half and unfortunately missed a penalty. One couldn't blame the chap with the mindset he'd be in.

"If the county board don't act, the players will act. I just can't see Stephen Wallace and his management team last much longer."