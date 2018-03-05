'I'd have had more rights if I'd murdered someone': Bradley Wiggins blasts committee's 'smear'

Bradley Wiggins has again strongly denied doping and branded the allegations as "malicious".

A report by the British Parliament's Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee accused Team Sky, Dave Brailsford and Wiggins of "crossing an ethical line" by asking for therapeutic use exemptions (TUE) for banned medication they did not really need.

The team and Wiggins - who in an interview with the BBC said "I'd have had more rights if I'd murdered someone" - have denied the claim, saying they only use prescribed drugs for valid medical reasons.

Asked if he did not cheat, Wiggins said: "A hundred per cent. Never, throughout my career."

Wiggins added: "This is malicious. This is someone trying to smear me. These allegations, it's the worst thing to be accused of.

"It's also the hardest thing to prove you haven't done. We're not dealing in a legal system. I'd have had more rights if I'd murdered someone."

Speaking about the mystery 'Jiffy bag' package which was delivered at the Criterium du Dauphine in June 2011, the five-time Olympic champion said: "The whole 'Jiffy bag' thing was just a shambles."

Asked what was in the package, the 37-year-old said: "God knows. Your guess is as good as mine.

"That package, as we've been told in the Houses of Parliament, contained fluimucil. I had fluimucil that night.

"Whether it came out of that package or not; maybe it did, if they were short of it and they needed more brought out then maybe, yeah. I was on fluimucil that whole week."

