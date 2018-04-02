Ian Poulter targets Ryder Cup spot after securing Masters place with Houston win

Ian Poulter has set his sights on regaining his status as a Ryder Cup talisman after claiming his first win since 2012 in the Houston Open.

Poulter has been part of four winning European teams and famously sparked the 'Miracle at Medinah' in 2012, but was forced to settle for a vice-captain's role in the 2016 defeat at Hazeltine.

The 42-year-old's chances of making Thomas Bjorn's team as a player looked slim when he appeared to have lost his PGA Tour card last year, but, after being handed a reprieve due to a points recalculation, he finished second in the Players Championship at Sawgrass.

Ian Poulter at Ryder Cup in 2014.

And Sunday's dramatic play-off victory not only secured a place in the Masters, but it lifted Poulter to 29th in the world and 20th in the FedEx Cup.

"To be 20th in the FedEx Cup points, that's huge for me," Poulter said. "To be able to reschedule tournaments now for the next couple of seasons is really big.

"I can plan my whole schedule now and that's really important to be able to do that. To be able to go back across the pond to play some European Tour events obviously with the Ryder Cup in mind in September, this now allows me to be able to do that as well.

"The win just doesn't mean getting into Augusta, there's a lot bigger things on the horizon. It's been a long road the last couple years with injury, questioning whether I've got a PGA Tour card or not, and then obviously having some form and not quite finishing off in the past.

"So to get my first stroke-play victory (in the United States) is a big one, to get the exemption is a big one, to move up in the world ranking points is a big one and to tell Thomas Bjorn, 'Hey, I'm here, my game's in shape'."

- PA