Ian Poulter puts himself into contention at the RBC Heritage

Ian Poulter's bogey-free round of 64 saw the Englishman put himself into contention at the half-way stage of the RBC Heritage in South Carolina.

Starting on the back nine, Poulter carded four birdies and followed up with a trio after the turn to go nine-under par for the tournament, one shot behind American Bryson DeChambeau.

File image of Ian Poulter.

DeChambeau had an eagle at the second and dropped shots on the third and ninth, before a clean back nine featuring three birdies.

Joining Poulter tied for second is Si Woo Kim, who recovered from a triple bogey on the par-3 14th.

Scot Martin Laird is tied for 13th on six-under after carding 69, while Matthew Fitzpatrick is four shots behind and tied for 42nd.

Graeme McDowell just made the cut after following Thursday's round of 73 with a 69.

Meanwhile, Kelly Kraft missed the cut due to a stroke of bad luck on Friday the 13th.

The American's tee shot on the 14th struck a bird and fell into the water hazard, with the double-bogey leaving him one-over.

