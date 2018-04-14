Ian Poulter puts himself into contention at the RBC Heritage
Ian Poulter's bogey-free round of 64 saw the Englishman put himself into contention at the half-way stage of the RBC Heritage in South Carolina.
Starting on the back nine, Poulter carded four birdies and followed up with a trio after the turn to go nine-under par for the tournament, one shot behind American Bryson DeChambeau.
DeChambeau had an eagle at the second and dropped shots on the third and ninth, before a clean back nine featuring three birdies.
Joining Poulter tied for second is Si Woo Kim, who recovered from a triple bogey on the par-3 14th.
Scot Martin Laird is tied for 13th on six-under after carding 69, while Matthew Fitzpatrick is four shots behind and tied for 42nd.
Graeme McDowell just made the cut after following Thursday's round of 73 with a 69.
Meanwhile, Kelly Kraft missed the cut due to a stroke of bad luck on Friday the 13th.
The American's tee shot on the 14th struck a bird and fell into the water hazard, with the double-bogey leaving him one-over.
- PA
