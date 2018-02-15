Iain Henderson and Tadhg Furlong train alone amid injury concerns

Iain Henderson appears to have picked up an injury ahead of Ireland's Six Nations match against Wales.

The Ulster lock was replaced at half-time during the win over Italy, and didn't train with the rest of the squad during an open session in Athlone this morning.

Tadhg Furlong also trained alone.

It was feared the Wexford prop had torn his hamstring at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, but he has declared himself more than confident about being fit to play the Welsh.

Joey Carbery, Fergus McFadden and Niall Scannell were among those in action with Joe Schmidt's men today.