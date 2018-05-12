'I would be the face!': Robbie Keane and Dimitar Berbatov joke about reuniting as a management duo

By Stephen Barry

Robbie Keane's two games in charge of Indian Super League side ATK have only increased his appetite to move into management.

Keane won his first game in charge against Avram Grant's NorthEast United, with Keane scoring the only goal of the game. Then, he switched from a defensive system to expansive football to beat Chennai City 4-1.

Although, he joked that teaming up again with his former Tottenham strike-partner, Dimitar Berbatov, who also played in India this season, would be a one-sided working relationship.

“I did (enjoy it). It’s something I’ve been thinking about for a long time,” Keane told Soccer AM.

“I’ve done my coaching badges. I’m in the process of doing my pro license in July with the FAI so it’s certainly something that I want to go down.”

Berbatov was less definitive but said he was also considering management.

The pair were then asked about a reuniting as a management duo.

Berbatov: “Then, we’re going to fight probably.”

Keane: “I’d have to do all the work, that’s the problem!”

Berbatov: “I would be the face!”

🗣️ Lloyd: “What about a management duo?”



🙄 Keane: “I’d have to do all the work.”



😎 Berba: “I’d be the face.” pic.twitter.com/2VuTOQuriy — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) May 12, 2018

How about a comedy duo?

Berbatov and Keane reveal what it's like playing football in India 🇮🇳



😬 What's the standard like?



😎 How does Berbatov find playing in midfield?



❌ Keane rejecting the chance to sign Berba! pic.twitter.com/Lbxk5QMU6A — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) May 12, 2018

Keane showed he still has it as a player...

Robbie Keane recreating his famous trick in the John Arne Riise Arena 👌☘



Watch Robbie on Soccer AM tomorrow morning from 10am! pic.twitter.com/Mbm83bq0i3 — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) May 11, 2018

Meanwhile, Robbie's son, Robbie Jnr., celebrated a volleyed goal in some style too...

A chip off the old block!