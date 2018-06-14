'I regret my actions' - Conor McGregor in plea negotiations after melee
14/06/2018 - 15:31:00Back to Sport Home
Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor is in plea negotiations to resolve charges stemming from a backstage melee at a New York arena.
The 29-year-old fighter and co-defendant Cian Cowley remained free on bail after a brief court appearance on Thursday. They are due back in court on July 26.
Moments after his appearance, McGregor told the waiting media outside court: "I regret my actions that led me here today.
"I understand the seriousness of this matter and I am hopeful that it gets resolved soon."
Conor McGregor makes a statement after his brief court hearing #UFC pic.twitter.com/upL6V2rED2— Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) June 14, 2018
A prosecutor said plea negotiations are continuing.
Video footage showed McGregor hurling a trolley at a bus full of fighters after a press conference for UFC 223 at Barclays Centre in Brooklyn in April.
Fighters Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg were injured by shattered glass and unable to compete.
- Digital Desk and PA