'I put up a wall and I lock it away': Jonathan Walters opens up about death of mother
08/03/2018 - 21:52:00Back to Soccer Sport Home
Irish and Burnley striker, Jonathan Walters, has given a brave and highly emotional interview about the death of his mother when he was 11.
Speaking to BBC 5 Live the Republic of Ireland forward said “he had to put on a show” and tell everyone he was fine.
The Irish soccer legend was interviewed by 5 live’s Tony Livesey who himself lost his own mother as a 13-year-old, to discuss how he coped with his mum's death.
‘I put up a wall and locked it away’@BurnleyOfficial forward @JonWalters19 opens up about the death of his mother when he was just 11-years-old— BBC Radio 5 live (@bbc5live) March 8, 2018
Full interview: https://t.co/EZVUyieiCA pic.twitter.com/ighQ66mmKy
The Ireland favourite went on:
Listen to the full BBC Radio 5 Live interview here
Jonathan Walters we salute you.
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here