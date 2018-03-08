'I put up a wall and I lock it away': Jonathan Walters opens up about death of mother

Irish and Burnley striker, Jonathan Walters, has given a brave and highly emotional interview about the death of his mother when he was 11.

Speaking to BBC 5 Live the Republic of Ireland forward said “he had to put on a show” and tell everyone he was fine.

The Irish soccer legend was interviewed by 5 live’s Tony Livesey who himself lost his own mother as a 13-year-old, to discuss how he coped with his mum's death.

“I put up a wall and I lock it away. I have since the day she passed away.”

'I put up a wall and locked it away'@BurnleyOfficial forward @JonWalters19 opens up about the death of his mother when he was just 11-years-old



The Ireland favourite went on:

I went to school [the day after she passed] ... and my mates are there like, 'are you ok?' And you pretend you are ... I think from that point you put up a wall. I used to just say I was fine to everyone.

Jonathan Walters we salute you.

- Digital Desk