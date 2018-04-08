'I missed competing against these guys,' says Tiger Woods after ending Masters on a high

Tiger Woods took the positives from a final round of 69 in the Masters as he completed his first major championship since 2015.

Woods carded an eagle, five birdies and four bogeys at Augusta National to end a disappointing week on a high, the 14-time major winner having come into the week as one of the favourites to lift the title.

"I felt I hit it well enough off the tee to do some things, but I hit my irons awful for the week," Woods said. "I did not putt well today. I three-putted seven and three-putted 18. I didn't put it together when I needed to for the entire week.

"My swing is slightly off. I was pleased with the way I was able to drive it, but I just could not convert with my irons. I struggled with obviously controlling the shape. Can't control the shape. Can't control the distance. And it was one of those weeks in that regard."

The only time Woods had been at Augusta in the last two years was to attend the Champions Dinner, but he was able to compete this year after undergoing spinal fusion surgery shortly after last year's tournament.

The 42-year-old then returned to action in November and had finished 12th, second and fifth in his previous three starts on the PGA Tour.

"For a couple of years I've just been coming here just to eat," added Woods, who will take several weeks off before competing again.

"And now to be able to play this golf course and to be able to tee it up and play in the Masters, this is one of the greatest walks in all of golf.

"To face the challenges out there, I missed it. I really did. I missed competing against these guys.

"To be able to just be out here competing again, if you had said that last year at this particular time I would have said you're crazy. I had a hard time just sitting or walking. So now to be able to play and compete and hit the ball the way I did, that's quite a big change from last year."