'I lost the nerve and couldn’t get out': Devastated Sam Bennett misses out on another Giro d'Italia stage win

Sam Bennett has narrowly missed out on a third stage victory in this year's Giro d'Italia.

Points jersey holder Elia Viviani won today's 17th stage in a sprint into Iseo, edging Bennett, who briefly found himself boxed out on a damp final straight, into second.

A frantic sprint finish ends in victory for @eliaviviani in the treacherous conditions 💦#Giro101 pic.twitter.com/vWLmNi3c9C — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) May 23, 2018

“I had a few slips, I just lost the nerve and I couldn’t get out,” Bennett told Eurosport UK.

“I had the legs again and I just couldn’t get out.

“It’s just timing, I was coming from behind and I just ran out of road.”

'I just ran out of road' @Sammmy_Be is absolutely gutted after losing stage 17 to his points jersey @eliaviviani#Giro101 pic.twitter.com/xgL1vXcQ1M — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) May 23, 2018

There was no change at the top of the general classification, in which Mitchelton-Scott's Yates leads by 56 seconds from defending champion Tom Dumoulin of Team Sunweb.

Italian Domenico Pozzovivo of Bahrain-Merida is third, three minutes and 11 seconds down, putting him 39 seconds ahead of Team Sky's Chris Froome in fourth place.

Meanwhile, Dutch rider Jason van Dalen has won today's fourth stage of The Rás.

Yellow jersey holder Cyrille Thiery was in the chasing pack that followed Van Dalen into Glengariff this afternoon.

- Digital desk