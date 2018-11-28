'I have full confidence in whoever comes in next', says Massey as he extends Dundalk contract

Dane Massey has committed his future to Dundalk.

The Dublin-native was one of Stephen Kenny's first signings at Oriel Park and has extended his contract as he enters his seventh season at the Louth club.

The 30-year-old defender says he will have full confidence in whoever Dundalk appoint as Kenny's successor.

"It's great to get the deal done. Things have changed a little bit in the last few days with Stephen Kenny leaving the Club. I have full confidence in whoever comes in next. It's a great Club here," he said.

"We are the most suited for it to happen now and we are at our strongest on the pitch. There is great potential in the squad and we can go on from here. There was no question about signing back and I am just delighted for it to be done.

"It has been a roller coaster since the day I signed. Four leagues, two FAI Cups, two doubles and the European adventure. It has been a whirlwhind and this year I have had the birth of my daughter too.

"Everyone in the Club makes me and my family feel so welcome. That has had a major part to play. All the fans and the staff at the Club has been great to me. There has been no doubt about me coming back and I am delighted to be staying."

Digital Desk