'I don't think it is fair': Jim McGuinness weighs in on Dublin's use of Croke Park in Super 8s

Former Donegal manager Jim McGuinness believes it is unfair for Dublin to play two games in the All-Ireland Super 8s at Croke Park.

Each team in the quarter-finals is to play a home and away game while also playing one at a neutral venue, under rules agreed at Congress last year.

Dublin are set to play Donegal at Croke Park in their opening game, before playing an away fixture and another at GAA HQ.

Donegal are now looking to meet with GAA officials to question how a county may use a ground as both neutral and a home venue.

Jim McGuinness feels Dublin having two games at Croke Park gives the reigning champions an unfair advantage.

"I don't think it is fair and I think a lot of the problems and a lot of the issues that were raised over the last number of years was because Dublin had an unfair advantage if you like," said the former Celtic coach.

"We [Donegal] were the last team to beat them in 2014 in the Championship so are we seriously trying to suggest that they're going to get beaten twice in a couple of weeks in Croke Park?

"It's almost inevitable that Dublin will progress from this group if they are given two home games in Croke Park."

- Digital Desk