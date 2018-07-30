Hurling delirium, hurling overload, hurling snobbery, and a hurling documentary

Michael Moynihan reviews an incredible weekend's hurling with Colm O'Connor. And looks ahead to tonight's The Game documentary on RTÉ.

Limerick’s masterclass in refusing to panic.

Cork’s tumble so close to the line. Is the glass half empty or half full on Clare’s tactical turnaround, but when is a sweeper not a sweeper?

And what of the holders?. Could Galway, or anyone, cope without their star centre-back and centre-forward?

Plus hurling people’s curious need to overdo it on weekends such as the one past, and denigrate every other sport on the planet.

And tonight’s opener in RTÉ three-part documentary about hurling, The Game. Why does nobody usually talk to hurlers about hurling?