Hurling and football wrap: St Thomas's win Galway senior hurling crown

St Thomas's have won the Galway senior hurling crown for the third time (pictured below).

They beat Liam Mellows 2-13 to 10 points, to prevent their opponents from claiming a 10th title.

St Thomas' players celebrate with the trophy following the Galway County Senior Club Hurling Championship Final match between St Thomas' and Liam Mellows at Pearse Stadium in Galway. Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Meanwhile, Ballyboden St Endas have come through an epic encounter to qualify for the Leinster club senior hurling final.

The Dublin champions needed two periods of extra time to beat Offaly's Coolderry on a mammoth scoreline of 5-28 to 5-25 at Parnell Park.

They will play Ballyhale Shamrocks in the final, after the Kilkenny side beat Naomh Eanna of Wexford 6-21 to 4-11 at Innovate Wexford Park.

Meanwhile at Innovate Wexford Park, Colin Fennelly hit 4-4 from play as Kilkenny kingpins Ballyhale beat Naomh Eanna 6-21 to 4-11.

And finally, Gweedore have reached the final of the Ulster senior football championship.

The Donegal champions beat 13-man Crossmaglen on a scoreline of 4-11 to 16 points.

They will play Scotstown in the decider, after they claimed a 1-14 to 2-10 victory against Coleraine.