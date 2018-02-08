Hull is being mocked for 'lightweight' Goal of the Month Poll
08/02/2018 - 19:55:00Back to Sport Home
Hull’s January goal of the month competition has quickly attracted the attention of fans – for all the wrong reasons.
The Championship relegation-battlers have struggled for goals under new manager Nigel Adkins, to the extent that the vote includes… all three of the goals they scored last month.
⚽️ | It's time to vote for your January @UniofHull Goal of the Month!— Hull City (@HullCity) February 7, 2018
Here are the nominees… #UniversityofHullGOTM pic.twitter.com/N2RRHiGSIl
What is more, all three came in the FA Cup – with the Tigers’ league results reading Bolton 1 Hull 0, Hull 0 Reading 0, Sunderland 1 Hull 0 and Hull 0 Leeds 0.
In the cup, they beat League One Blackburn 1-0 thanks to Ola Aina’s routine header from a corner, and then Nottingham Forest 2-1 with a deflected Jarrod Bowen strike and another six-yard header by Nouha Dicko.
Some fans mockingly questioned the sparse field of entries:
Isn't there normally 4 nominees. Can you please explain why you decided to narrow it down to 3 this month? 👀 @HullCity— Elliot Clifford (@E_Clifford139) February 7, 2018
"Nominees" I'm dying 😂 The state of our club... #hcafc #AllamOut— Matt Escritt (@mattescritt) February 7, 2018
One found a way to flesh out the field:
Could you not give us a 4th option of 'None of the above'— Richard Legard (@ridlegend) February 7, 2018
While others questioned whether the competition should have run at all:
Should have shelved GOTM for January. it's almost embarrassing having to choose one of just 3 mediocre FA cup goals.— Mark (@J0ePublic) February 7, 2018
February 7, 2018
Bowen led the way with 56 per cent of the 390 votes at the time of writing – and having scored a similar effort in City’s most recent league game against Preston, he is already favourite for February’s prize.
Join the conversation - comment here