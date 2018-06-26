Huge blow for Donegal as Patrick McBrearty suffers season-ending injury

By Stephen Barry

Donegal's All-Ireland hopes have been struck a hammer blow as star forward Patrick McBrearty has suffered a season-ending cruciate injury.

McBrearty sustained the injury in kicking a point before half-time in Sunday's Ulster final. He was replaced in the 38th minute by Daire Ó Baoill.

Patrick McBrearty celebrates after the game. Pic: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

He took part in the celebrations as Donegal secured the title, but a subsequent scan has confirmed the bad news.

As reported by Donegal Sport Hub, McBrearty has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

He will miss the rest of the season, as Donegal face into their Super 8s-opener against Dublin at Croke Park on July 14/15.

