Huddersfield players make offer to treat bullied schoolboy

Huddersfield players Jonas Lossl and Ramadan Sobhi want to invite the Syrian refugee who was bullied at school to a Premier League game as their special guest.

The 15-year-old boy was attacked and threatened with drowning by a fellow pupil at Almondbury Community School in Huddersfield and a video of the incident was posted on social media.

The footage provoked widespread concern and an online appeal set up to help the boy’s family topped £130,000 (€147,000) in 24 hours.

Terriers’ goalkeeper Lossl, a Denmark international, and Egypt winger Sobhi both responded to a tweet by BT Sport presenter Jake Humphrey, who had said he wanted to treat the boy’s family to an all-expenses-paid trip to a game.

I completely agree with @mrjakehumphrey. I'd like to show my love to Jamal by inviting him and his family to a @htafcdotcom game as my guest. Can someone help me contact the right person connected with Jamal to arrange this please? — Jonas Lössl (@JonasLoessl) November 28, 2018

“I completely agree with Jake Humphrey,” Lossl tweeted. “I’d like to show my love by inviting him and his family to a Huddersfield game as my guest.

“Can someone help me contact the right person connected to arrange this please?”

Sobhi also asked if Humphrey would put him in touch with the boy’s family.

He wrote: “It would be an honour to host him and his family for a day at Huddersfield Town.”

West Yorkshire Police said a 16-year-old boy has been interviewed over the attack on the boy, and reported for summons for an offence of assault ahead of a youth court appearance.

Huddersfield were unwilling to comment on their players’ goodwill gesture while police inquiries are continuing.

- Press Association