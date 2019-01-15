Huddersfield fans feel the need to ‘grieve’ as Wagner departs

David Wagner’s departure as Huddersfield manager has produced mixed emotions among fans with their Premier League struggles offset by the considerable achievements he made at the club.

Richard Kosmala, from ‘And He Takes That Chance’ Podcast, admits there was almost the need for a grieving process following the likeable German’s exit but the priority was to start planning for the future.

Wagner left by mutual consent on Monday after admitting he needed a break from the rigours of the battle to keep the Premier League’s bottom side up against the odds, having managed to get them promoted in the first place and survive their first season.

“It’s been quite weird: I don’t think it’s a shock but there is sadness, 100 per cent. It’s a shame how it all ended,” Kosmala told Press Association Sport.

“For me it is how it has gone wrong so fast. After beating Wolves in November we were 14th and if you’d said nine defeats later David Wagner would have been gone I’d have said ‘No way’.

“But there is only so much you can get out of a certain group of players with the same voice but it is disappointing.

“I still can’t believe he’s gone really. You almost want to grieve a little bit but you’ve got to move on.

“I’ve got one eye on next season, the Championship, and I want to see our lads be a cut-above and look the part.”

Under-23 coach Mark Hudson has been put in temporary charge for Sunday’s match against Manchester City but reports claim Huddersfield hope to announce their new boss after that game.

Sam Allardyce has already ruled himself out, leaving Hudson as the current favourite ahead of former Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic and ex-Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea manager Carlos Carvahal.

“Let’s be honest we’re pretty much in the Championship now so if you get a guy in now for 16 games he’s probably going to lose a lot of them so the fans will be down on him before he has started,” added Kosmala.

“Mark Hudson won’t be one who gets the juices flowing from the fans’ point of view.

“I like Jokanovic, just from a character point of view and he has form for his promotion.

“Carvahal didn’t work out at Wednesday or Swansea but I wouldn’t mind him.

“There’s some real rubbish at the bottom but we’ve got it wrong in so many places it will be interesting to see what can be done.”

- Press Association