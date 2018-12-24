Howe hails ‘outstanding’ Pochettino ahead of St Stephen's Day Wembley clash

Eddie Howe has described Mauricio Pochettino as an “outstanding manager” but would not be drawn on the prospect of succeeding him at Tottenham.

Spurs boss Pochettino has been installed as the favourite to become the next permanent manager of Manchester United following the sacking of Jose Mourinho.

Reports suggest Howe, whose Bournemouth team face Tottenham at Wembley on St Stephen's Day, could be in contention to replace the Argentinian in north London should that happen.

“I’ve got no interest in answering that question,” Howe said at his pre-match press conference when asked about the speculation.

Speaking about Pochettino, he added: “The biggest compliment I can give him is that he improves players.

“You look at the players that he’s worked with for a consistent period of time, I think they’ve all got better and are now playing at higher levels.

“And the team because of that has benefited, so, yeah, an outstanding manager.

“He’s definitely someone that I admire, definitely someone that you look at and think has a lot of qualities that you would want in yourself as a manager.

“I don’t know him that well but he looks like someone who works incredibly hard, is very committed to his club, and does all the right things.”

Bournemouth have endured a tough run of results, with Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Brighton only their second win in eight Premier League games.

Despite their poor form, the Cherries sit eighth in the table, with a healthy 14-point cushion on the relegation zone following a bright start to the campaign.

Howe’s side have never beaten Tottenham in the top flight, losing five and drawing one of their six meetings and conceding 17 goals in the process.

They have also lost all five meetings with the division’s top six clubs this season.

Howe says his team must approach the game with attacking intent and relish what promises to be a stern test.

“We’ve found the games against Tottenham difficult,” said Howe, whose team travel to Manchester United following the Spurs clash.

“But we enjoy the challenge and we enjoy these types of moments where we haven’t achieved something yet and we are working towards it.

“We expect to get something, that’s how we’ve always been, no matter who we play.

“The reality is these games are very difficult so we’ve got to try and attack the games, I think that’s our best form of defence.”

Bournemouth have no fresh selection concerns, with defender Adam Smith and midfielders Lewis Cook and Dan Gosling (all knee) the only absentees.

