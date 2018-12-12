How Tottenham progressed to the Champions League knockout stages

Tottenham reached the last 16 of the Champions League after a 1-1 draw in Barcelona on Tuesday despite winning just one point from their opening three games.

Here, we look at how Mauricio Pochettino’s men recovered in Group B.

Inter Milan 2-1 Tottenham

Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen opened the scoring in the San Siro. (Nick Potts/PA)

Spurs conceded twice in the final five minutes in the San Siro as goals from Mauro Icardi and Matias Vecino overturned Christian Eriksen’s opener.

Tottenham 2-4 Barcelona

Barcelona’s Lionel Messi scored twice at Wembley. (Nick Potts/PA)

The task got harder after a gutsy defeat to Lionel Messi-inspired Barcelona at Wembley in October. Messi scored twice, along with Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Rakitic to render Harry Kane and Erik Lamela’s strikes meaningless.

PSV 2-2 Tottenham

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was sent off against PSV. (Nick Potts/PA)

A late Luuk de Jong goal denied Spurs victory after Hugo Lloris had been sent off with 11 minutes left. Hirving Lozano opened the scoring before Lucas Moura and Kane gave the visitors a 2-1 lead.

Tottenham 2-1 PSV

Harry Kane celebrates his second goal against PSV. (Adam Davy/PA)

Kane’s 89th-minute strike saved Tottenham’s Champions League hopes as they sat on the brink of elimination. De Jong struck early only for Kane to level with 12 minutes left before late drama.

Tottenham 1-0 Inter Milan

Christian Eriksen celebrates his late winner against Inter. (Nick Potts/PA)

Another late goal, this time from Eriksen, wrestled Tottenham’s fate back into their hands after the Denmark international fired in with 10 minutes left to set up a tense final game week.

Barcelona 1-1 Tottenham

Lucas Moura was the saviour in the Nou Camp on Tuesday. (Adam Davy/PA)

Spurs were heading out of the Champions League after Ousmane Dembele’s early opener and Inter drawing 1-1 with PSV in Milan. But Moura’s 85th-minute finish sent them through to the last 16 after an excellent performance.

- Press Association