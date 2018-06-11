How to react to your World Cup sweepstake no matter who you picked

If you’re spending your summer in an office, there’s a strong chance you might be involved in a 2018 World Cup sweepstake.

But how should you react when you draw your team? Be they nailed-on champions or group-stage graspers, these Twitter users are going to show you the way.

Group A

Got Saudi Arabia in the sweepstake at work #thequickest2quidihaveeverlost — danny edgaaa (@fatzDRE) June 10, 2018

Egypt in sweepstake ❤️ do the madness my king @MoSalah — KB (@KB_Sahota) June 5, 2018

Just got Uruguay in the work World Cup sweepstake, so it looks like I'm going to be spending most of the summer praying Luis Suarez doesn't get peckish mid-game again... — Ryan Jones (@RyanAJ13) June 8, 2018

Group B

Drew Portogual in the #WorldCup2018 office sweepstake. Any chance? — Gurpreet Singh Rana (@Gurpr33t_Singh) June 11, 2018

Spain in the World Cup sweepstake. Beauuuutiful — George Bury (@GBury_17) June 10, 2018

Morocco in the Work World Cup sweepstake .... pic.twitter.com/GW0DMlCzHW — Nitin Kaushal (@king_kaushal92) June 6, 2018

Has your day started as badly as mine? I have just been drawn Iran in the work World Cup sweepstake. — Jordan Coombe (@Jordan_Coombe) June 9, 2018

Group C

Got France in the sweepstake



Allez les Bleus 🇫🇷 — Justin (@JUZZ3R) June 11, 2018

Much excitement @BritSciAssoc Towers this Monday morning for our #WorldCup sweepstake. (Unfortunately, I drew Australia, but there we are) — Amy MacLaren (@maccalarena) June 11, 2018

Drew Peru in the office WC sweepstake. At least it's not England. Paddington Bear's Barry army!!! — Liam Richards (@LiamRichards90) May 29, 2018

Got Denmark in the sweepstake 🇩🇰 pic.twitter.com/auflFz1XM8 — Arthur Kelman (@ArthurKelman) June 6, 2018

Group D

Got Argentina in the world cup sweepstake at work. Messi and Aguero, do your thang 👌🏼🇦🇷 — E M M A (@egpalms) June 11, 2018

I’ve just drawn Iceland 🇮🇸 in the work sweepstake 🤦🏻‍♀️ #worldcup — Sam Mitchell-Gears (@sammitchelgears) June 11, 2018

Croatia in the sweepstake. Nice shirt. — 4.48 PM (@shaunmadge) June 10, 2018

got Nigeria in the office sweepstake, come on @alexiwobi bring me the money #WorldCup — Terry Shaw (@Gooner_1983) June 8, 2018

Group E

New guys just started, drawn Brazil in the sweepstake. pic.twitter.com/ePzl1pZCv8 — Willoughby. 🌈 (@BethWills_) June 11, 2018

Pulled Switzerland in the #WorldCup sweepstake, odds aren't great but the flag's a big plus. — Chris Bell (@ChrisGDBell) June 8, 2018

When you go to the hassle of organising and collecting money for the World Cup sweepstake in work and are rewarded by drawing Costa Rica 😊 — Michael (@M_Seery_97) June 10, 2018

Cautiously optimistic about being drawn with Serbia in the World Cup sweepstake — Sam (@Morrisss) June 10, 2018

Group F

Moment of joy when I drew Germany in the World Cup sweepstake at work, followed by realisation that I would then find myself cheering them on.#Conflicted — Martin White (@MartinW) June 8, 2018

World Cup sweepstake at work. Exciting times as I handed over my £3 and eagerly drew out the folded piece of paper. Hoping for one of the big guns or a dark horse....... Mexico. Oh well, only 4 years till the next one. — Matt Ainsley (@mattainsley73) June 8, 2018

I got Sweden in our sweepstake so that's who I'm gonna follow. 🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪 — Ellie (@Ellie_11) June 7, 2018

South Korea in the sweepstake. Superb — Chris Black (@chris10black) June 10, 2018

Group G

Me when I got Belgium in the World Cup sweepstake #loveukevin xx pic.twitter.com/9WL4DumbRk — señorita (@gr0intwerk) June 7, 2018

Getting a little bit excited for the World Cup now 🙌🏼

Even picking Panama in the sweepstake ain’t put me off 😂 — Russel Trueman (@RusselTrueman) June 10, 2018

Tunisia in the sweepstake 😂😂 #ImOut — Bren (@Brenndaannn) June 7, 2018

I've just got England on the sweepstake in work so that confirms it's coming home lads — Chris Holden (@ChrisHolden_94) June 11, 2018

Group H

I’ve drawn Poland 🇵🇱 in the World Cup sweepstake. There’s an outside chance of Top Striker with Lewandowski, according to @joe_lemer — Anthony Ward (@Anth0ny_Ward) June 11, 2018

Got Senegal in the work sweepstake. £10 I’ll never see again. 😑 — GUYSLEY (@Guysley) June 11, 2018

Got the giants of Colombia in the #WorldCup2018 sweepstake at work. Someone pass me an aguardiente.. 😏🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/ipU0LsxKin — Tom Gainey (@TomGainey) June 6, 2018

Just got Japan in the office #WorldCup sweepstake. Is Nakamura still playing?! — Paul Harrison (@paulbharrison) June 11, 2018

- Press Association