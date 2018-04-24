How to lose friends and alienate snooker players at the Crucible

With its waistcoats, bow ties and shiny shoes, snooker is unsurprisingly a sport chock full of conventions and manners.

And while you’re unlikely to be punished for failing to abide by the etiquette the game holds dear, behaving in the following manner will definitely make you an unpopular customer.

1. Chalking during an opponent’s shot

(Danny Lawson/PA)

Please, wait your turn. Thanks.

2. Not tapping the table in recognition of a good safety shot

Oh, so we’re not celebrating each other’s achievements on the baize? Fine, as long as everyone’s on the same page.

3. Failing to declare a foul

ICYMI: @Stuart__Bingham owned up to an invisible foul against Peter Ebdon to sacrifice a key frame... but still won the match pic.twitter.com/Eyy0kxRMof — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) April 17, 2017

Snooker players often declare a foul if they touch a ball and it goes unnoticed by the referee. The sport prides itself on that integrity, so don’t undermine it.

4. Challenging a referee’s touching ball decision

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

A touching ball can be crucial in a safety battle, but it’s the referee’s decision to declare it. Whatever their decision, accept it, move on.

5. Deliberate fouling

Sometimes it pays to foul during a safety battle. Maybe a convenient in-off gets the cue ball back behind the baulk line? Don’t be that person.

6. Failing to clean up after yourself

Please clean your chalk marks off the table. They are a distraction and affect the way the balls run.

7. Failing to raise your hand after a fluke

Going to pretend that was deliberate? OK.

8. Refusing to concede a frame

When so many snookers are required that it’s almost impossible to win the frame, just concede. Please. Everyone has places to be.

9. Moving in the line of the shot

Phworrrrr 🔥🔥🔥



Stevens has gotta do better than that to stop @KyrenWilson 😄 #EurosportSnooker pic.twitter.com/d5uoumSPKn — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) April 22, 2018

Unless you’re both in on it for a giggle. Then it’s fine.