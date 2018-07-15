How players past and present reacted to France’s thrilling World Cup final win

France became world champions for the second time following a 4-2 victory against Croatia in a entertaining World Cup final in Moscow.

Mario Mandzukic’s own goal gave France the lead before a powerful Ivan Perisic strike levelled. The Croatian was then adjudged to have handled the ball in his side’s penalty area after a lengthy Video Assistant Referee review which allowed Antoine Griezmann to slot home from the spot.

Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe scored to increase Les Bleus’ lead before a Hugo Lloris howler allowed Mandzukic to pull one back.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at how players past and present reacted to the thrilling finale in Russia, which included a dancing president and a former football great hinting at a comeback.

If Kylian keeps equalling my records like this I may have to dust my boots off again... // Se o @KMbappe continuar a igualar os meus records assim, eu vou ter que tirar a poeira das minhas chuteiras novamente...#WorldCupFinal https://t.co/GYWfMxPn7p — Pelé (@Pele) July 15, 2018

Brate @lukamodric10, neznas koliko se ponosim tobom.!🙏😘 Sve zasluzeno, idemo slavit sa nasom obitelj i svim hrvatima.! NISTA LIJEPSE NEGO BIT HRVAT.!❤️🇭🇷 #iznadsvihhrvatska #budiponosan pic.twitter.com/FE3B5Svnou — Ivan Rakitic (@ivanrakitic) July 15, 2018

🥇🏆 A post shared by Ousmane (@o.dembele7) on Jul 15, 2018 at 12:07pm PDT

La conf de presse de Didier Deschamps un petit peu perturbée par les joueurs 😂😂



Les coulisses de la victoire sur notre Snapchat➡️ equipedefrance 👻 pic.twitter.com/dvRXCjEg5H — Equipe de France (@equipedefrance) July 15, 2018

Parabéns meu amigo @paulpogba e a toda equipe, um grupo que se mostrou forte na hora certa!!! E o mais bacana: os craques resolveram, @AntoGriezmann , @paulpogba e @KMbappe . O treinador fechou a casinha e jogou na velocidade dos atacantes!!! 👏🏾 🇫🇷 🏆 @fifaworldcup #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/ocTwQ74sMk — Ronaldinho Gaúcho (@10Ronaldinho) July 15, 2018

Uff, tesko je naravno prihvatit ovaj poraz, ali znate sta ponosan sam kao nikad do sad u svome zivotu. Na svoje suigrace,cijeli strucni stozer, fizioterapeute, ekonome itd…Ponosno danas mogu reci da smo dali sve od sebe, dali smo sve za nasu zemlju! Hvala vama svima koji su nas bodrili ovdje na svjetskom prvenstvu, hvala svim ljudima u Hrvatskoj koji su bili sa nama i vjerovali u nas, jer bez vas nebi bilo ovo moguce. Disali smo kao jedna dusa proteklih 53 dana…necemo ovo nikad zaboravit! Hvala vam od srca ❤️ #iznadsvihhrvatska A post shared by Dejan Lovren (@dejanlovren06) on Jul 15, 2018 at 12:00pm PDT

Champion du monde 🇫🇷🇫🇷 #fiersdetrebleus #equipedefrance #coupedumonde A post shared by Steve Mandanda (@stevemandanda1) on Jul 15, 2018 at 11:49am PDT

Ponosan ❤️ @hns_cff A post shared by Ante Rebić (@anterebic) on Jul 15, 2018 at 12:04pm PDT

Bravooo HRVATSKA ! 😍❤️🇭🇷 Volim vas sve ! ❤️ A post shared by 🤔 Super]Kralj[tata]BroZ 🤔 (@marcelo_brozovic) on Jul 15, 2018 at 11:31am PDT

Congratulations to @FFF #France and @raphaelvarane! You deserve to be our successor @FIFAWorldCup!

Keep your head up @lukamodric10 and @Mateo_Kova23! You did very well and played a great tournament with #Croatia! pic.twitter.com/N1VoACkAyc — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) July 15, 2018

Good game & good World Cup

Croatia unlucky overall. — Sir Geoff Hurst (@TheGeoffHurst) July 15, 2018

Congrats France and my bros @corentintolisso @paulpogba 🏆🇫🇷! You deserve this title! Keep your head up high bro @MarioMandzukic9 - great achievement 💪🏼 — Jerome Boateng (@JB17Official) July 15, 2018

Nous étions les premiers champions du monde en 1998. Vous êtes la génération qui nous offre la deuxième étoile. La légende des bleus continue. Très très fier de vous FRANCE 2018. Vous êtes magnifiques ❤️❤️❤️. CHAMPION DU MONDE 2018. 👊👊👊🔥🔥🔥 — Bixente Lizarazu (@BixeLizarazu) July 15, 2018

- Press Association