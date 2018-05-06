How Man City celebrated the Premier League title
Manchester City got their hands on the Premier League trophy on Sunday, three weeks after they were confirmed as champions.
Here’s how the City players and fans marked the occasion after their 0-0 draw with Huddersfield at the Etihad Stadium.
The pitch was eventually cleared to allow the trophy to be lifted, but it wasn’t all smooth sailing.
City getting a bit excited as they're called up to the podium. They've just knocked the trophy over— Andy Hampson (@andyhampson) May 6, 2018
But eventually Vincent Kompany got his hands on the trophy and the party could begin.
Our Time. Our City. Our Trophy 🏆 #mancity pic.twitter.com/XvYWzgAUcT— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 6, 2018
The boss went for a ride.
Bumps for the boss! 🙌 #mancity pic.twitter.com/TO1lb05kjS— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 6, 2018
We shared points with a strong opponent today. But most importantly: we shared a trophy with you guys! Dedication and team work were the base. Our fans are the topping. 🏆🔵 @mancity #mancity #cityvhudds pic.twitter.com/irspLRkroZ— Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) May 6, 2018
Thank you for all the support throughout the season. Time to enjoy the night, #CHAMPIONS18 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/WzXEr61kEQ— David Silva (@21LVA) May 6, 2018
