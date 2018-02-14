'How easy it is to talk after the match from your sofa or armchair' - Gonzalo Higuain hits out at Juventus critics

Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain has responded to the "armchair" critics who turned on the Bianconeri after they let slip a 2-0 lead in Tuesday's Champions League last-16 meeting with Tottenham.

Two early goals for Higuain, one from the penalty spot, gave Juve the upper hand in the first leg in Turin but Harry Kane pulled one back for Spurs.

Higuain then missed his second spot-kick before Christian Eriksen equalised for Tottenham midway through the second half.

The day after the 2-2 draw, Higuain wrote - in Italian and Spanish - on his Instagram account: "Good morning everyone... how easy it is to talk after the match from your sofa or armchair.

"At 2-0 up everything was perfect, then at 2-2 the judgements changed quickly... we're not interested in those voices.

"We're going to London to qualify for the next round... best wishes to all those who really want the best for Juventus."

Boss Massimiliano Allegri believes the Bianconeri have what it takes to win at Wembley next month.

He told juventus.com: "The second leg in London is still some way off, so now we turn our attentions back to the league and to Sunday's derby against Torino.

Gonzalo Higuain celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

"We will have (Paulo) Dybala and (Blaise) Matuidi back in time for Wembley. Notwithstanding their returns from injury, I think that we have what it takes to make a real fist of this tie.

"Tottenham and Juventus are two top clubs, but now this match needs to be put aside so that we can concentrate on Serie A and stay hot on the heels of Napoli."

