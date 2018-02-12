How did a hashtag get people talking about Chewbacca during Chelsea’s game against West Brom?

If you thought people were talking about Chewbacca during Chelsea v West Brom because he was the Blues’ next ‘big man up top’ transfer target then you’d be wrong; it was because of a hashtag.

Hashtags are produced for each Premier League game in the form of a combination of letters from both team names. Think #EVESWA (Everton v Swansea) or #NEWMUN (Newcastle United v Manchester United).

Worked it out yet?

Yes, #CHEWBA was too good an opportunity to miss for many who noticed the letters, with Chelsea getting in on the fun, too.

I like the hashtag for tonight’s game #CHEWBACCA — Neal Underwood (@neal_sousbois) February 12, 2018

I'm sorry but seeing the official #CHEWBA i want to transform it into #CHEWBACCA — sophye west (@sofistar) February 12, 2018

And if you’d had a bet on the game, things only became more Star Wars-themed.

If you place a bet on Chelsea v West Brom, it must surely be known as a #CHEWBACCA?! @RyanRyanBenson — Sam Cocks (@kickitoff_OTBC) February 12, 2018

Chelsea never needed to jump into hyperspace however, cruising to a 3-0 victory over the relegation-threatened Baggies with plenty in reserve.