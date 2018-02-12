How did a hashtag get people talking about Chewbacca during Chelsea’s game against West Brom?

Back to Sport Home

If you thought people were talking about Chewbacca during Chelsea v West Brom because he was the Blues’ next ‘big man up top’ transfer target then you’d be wrong; it was because of a hashtag.

Hashtags are produced for each Premier League game in the form of a combination of letters from both team names. Think #EVESWA (Everton v Swansea) or #NEWMUN (Newcastle United v Manchester United).

Worked it out yet?

Yes, #CHEWBA was too good an opportunity to miss for many who noticed the letters, with Chelsea getting in on the fun, too.

And if you’d had a bet on the game, things only became more Star Wars-themed.

Chelsea never needed to jump into hyperspace however, cruising to a 3-0 victory over the relegation-threatened Baggies with plenty in reserve.


KEYWORDS: Sport, Soccer, Viral, Chelsea, Chewbacca, UK, Chelsea, Chewbacca, football, Premier League, Star Wars, West Brom, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport