How day two at Wimbledon unfolded as the women’s draw lost a star name

Two-time champion Petra Kvitova crashed out in the first round, while Nick Kyrgios felt he was inching towards top form.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at day two of Wimbledon 2018.

TWEET OF THE DAY

It’s a family affair for Wimbledon’s most famous sisters, Venus and Serena Williams, who were in high spirits on the practice courts.

SHOT OF THE DAY

Denis Istomin recovered quickly enough here to stun Nick Kyrgios, only for the Australian to prevail 7-6 (7/3) 7-6 (7/4) 6-7 (5/7) 6-3.

MATCH OF THE DAY

Jay Clarke, pictured, pushed Ernests Gulbis to five sets at Wimbledon (Steven Paston/PA)

British teenager Jay Clarke stood up well but was ultimately unable to move past Ernests Gulbis, with the Latvian prevailing 4-6 6-3 7-6 (7/3) 3-6 6-4.

A GOOD DAY FOR…

It's a wonderful day @Wimbledon for Australia so far! Bernard Tomic makes it four-from-four into R2 with a 6-4 6-3 7-6(2) win over Hubert Hurkacz on Court 17. #GoAussies pic.twitter.com/R3zh85MlBA — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) July 3, 2018

Bernard Tomic saw off Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets, 6-4 6-2 7-6 (7/2), making the most of his lucky-loser status to move into the second round.

A BAD DAY FOR…

Upset of the Tournament so far?



Aliaksandra Sasnovich stuns Petra Kvitova in the first round, winning 6-4, 4-6, 6-0#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/5u6PrQWIlE — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 3, 2018

Two-time champion Petra Kvitova bowed out in the first round, with Aliaksandra Sasnovich producing a big upset to prevail 6-4 4-6 6-0.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Nick Kyrgios, pictured, felt for a ball girl after one of his bullet serves struck her on the arm (John Walton/PA)

“Originally when I heard the sound, I thought it hit the scoreboard. Then I realised it was her arm. She started crying. It was tough. She took it like a champ, though. I would have been crying, for sure.” – Nick Kyrgios feels for a ball girl who was struck on the arm by one of his bullet serves during a four-set win over Denis Istomin.

STAT OF THE DAY

Feliciano Lopez set a new record 66th consecutive grand slam appearance, eclipsing the previous mark held by Roger Federer. Lopez has featured at every major tournament going back to the 2002 French Open.

WEDNESDAY’S MATCH OF THE DAY

Victoria Azarenka serves in her first-round match (John Walton/PA)

The clash of two former world number ones will make for an intriguing first offering on Centre Court, with Karolina Pliskova and Victoria Azarenka ready for a ding-dong battle.

WEDNESDAY’S CENTRE COURT LINE-UP

Roger Federer is due on Centre Court again (John Walton/PA)

Karolina Pliskova v Victoria Azarenka; Roger Federer v Lukas Lacko; Viktoriya Tomova v Serena Williams.

WEDNESDAY’S COURT ONE LINE-UP

Court One beckons for Venus Williams (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Alexandra Dulgheru v Venus Williams; Ekaterina Makarova v Caroline Wozniacki; Marin Cilic v Guido Pella.

