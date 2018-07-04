How day three at Wimbledon unfolded as Caroline Wozniacki bowed out

A qualifier knocked out the 17th seed in the men’s singles, while the second seed bit the dust in the women’s draw.

Caroline Wozniacki on day three of Wimbledon.

Here, Press Association Sport examines a hectic day three of Wimbledon.

Tweet of the day

Tough one today but overall a great experience. First main draw slam win, first top 50 win & into the top 200 for the first time. Pumped to get back out there for doubles later with @KatieBoulter1 come show us some support !! 😊 pic.twitter.com/LTYtfVelv9 — Katie Swan (@Katieswan99) July 4, 2018

British hope Katie Swan reacted to her straight-sets defeat by 29th seed Mihaela Buzarnescu.

Shot of the day

Even by @rogerfederer's standards, this drop shot was one of his finest 👏#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/KtCYN0yxxI — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 4, 2018

Grand slam great Roger Federer underscored his timeless class once again with a majestic drop shot en route to a 6-4 6-4 6-1 victory over Lukas Lacko.

Match of the day

Debut delight...



Making his #Wimbledon bow, qualifier Dennis Novak takes out the No.17 seed Lucas Pouille to reach the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time, winning 6-4, 6-2, 6-7(8), 3-6, 6-2 pic.twitter.com/9OuTuo9xnc — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 4, 2018

Qualifier Dennis Novak dumped out 17th seed Lucas Pouille for a fine triumph, powering through 6-4 6-2 6-7 (8/10) 3-6 6-2.

A good day for…

Equalling his best performance at #Wimbledon, Gael Monfils reaches the third round for the seventh time - in typical Monfils style - winning 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(5), 7-6(3) pic.twitter.com/ootpePqbIF — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 4, 2018

Frenchman Gael Monfils finally admitted to learning to love grass – on his 10th appearance at Wimbledon – as he moved past Italy’s Paolo Lorenzi. Even last year the 31-year-old still did not enjoy the surface, but has now gained a new level of appreciation.

A bad day for…

Second seed Caroline Wozniacki not only slipped out at the hands of Ekaterina Makarova in a big shock, she also had to battle against an infestation of flying ants on Court One.

Quote of the day

Victoria Azarenka admitted she is coming to terms with new levels of fitness (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“Physically I’m very fit right now, probably better than I have ever been before. Right now I’m way too early to the ball, and then I have so much time that I’m thinking too much.” – Victoria Azarenka laments new-found pitfalls of ultra-fitness levels.

Stat of the day

What. A. Comeback.



Jan-Lennard Struff rallies from 2 sets down to stand his ground against 61 aces from Ivo Karlovic 🤯#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/HtuPpasWd1 — ATP World Tour (@ATPWorldTour) July 4, 2018

Bullet-serving Croatian Ivo Karlovic fired down a massive 61 aces but still wound up losing, slipping to a five-set loss against Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff. Struff prevailed 6-7 (5/7) 3-6 7-6 (7/4) 7-6 (7/4) 13-11 in a clash lasting almost four hours.

