'How about that for a finish!' Troy Parrott scores sublime goal in UEFA Youth League

Troy Parrott has showed why he's among Ireland's top prospects with this UEFA Youth League goal.

The 16-year-old Tottenham striker produced a sublime strike to level their crucial Group B game against Inter Milan.

He evaded his marker - fellow teenage Ireland star and Inter captain Ryan Nolan - with his first touch before firing a rocket right into the top-corner.

Inter and Nolan took victory, however, prevailing 4-2.

Manchester United's Lee O'Connor was also in Youth League action for Manchester United yesterday, as they swept aside Young Boys U19s 6-2.

O'Connor, like Parrott, was namechecked by new Ireland U21 manager, and future senior boss, Stephen Kenny on Monday.

“Lee O’Connor, Michael Obafemi [Southampton] and Caoimhin Kelleher [Liverpool] — they’re all available for the U21s this year,” he said.

“There have been other players who have been really doing well through the groups. It’s not fair to mention players, but obviously Adam Idah [Norwich City] and Troy Parrott, people like that have caught the eye.”