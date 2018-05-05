'Hopefully it's not the end' - Simon Zebo plays his last game for Munster at Thomond Park

Munster's Simon Zebo has said that he hopes today's game for Munster is not his last for the province.

Speaking on Sky Sports after their 20-16 win over Edinburgh this afternoon, Zebo was asked by another former Munster player, Alan Quinlan, how much he will miss playing with Munster at Thomond Park.

Zebo said: "I couldn't do it justice by saying how much I'll actually miss it, but (coming back to Munster) will never be written off.

"Growing up as a Munster man, to get the opportunity to represent your home province, there's nothing like it.

"Obviously I've been very lucky and blessed to be able to do it for the length of time I did, but hopefully it's not the end."

Zebo said his memories of his final game will be positive.

He said: "It was great to bring the kids out onto the pitch and see my daughter and son waving at the crowd, I know they don't know what's going on now, but in yerars to come I'll be able to tell them about the time we were in Munster, so I was very proud.

"I think it was one of those games where it was on a knife-edge at times and we had to really dig deep to get the win, they are almost games you'd prefer as opposed to winning games by 30 or 40 points, because it shows so much character in the squad.

"I'll remember this win definitely, but hopefully we have two more wins to go.

Simon Zebo waves goodbye to the Thomond Park faithful #MUNvEDI pic.twitter.com/o9nPShCDmM — Seán McMahon (@Sean_McMahon89) May 5, 2018

"There are a lot of old, wise heads in the team like Pete and Billy and Earlsy and Conor. They've been through the mill and know how to close out these tight games which I think was essential."