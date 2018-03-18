Homecoming for Irish rugby team cancelled due to adverse weather

Update - 11am: Today's planned homecoming for the Irish rugby team has been cancelled due to the adverse weather conditions.

We regret to announce that planned homecoming for the Grand Slam Champions has been cancelled due to the adverse weather conditions. Thank you for your incredible support throughout the campaign. pic.twitter.com/nFVSV4sZSI — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) March 18, 2018

More information as we have it.

7.30am: Ireland's Grand Slam winners will parade their Six Nations trophy in the Aviva Stadium today.

It follows their historic win in London yesterday, which saw Ireland complete a clean sweep of victories in this year's tournament and secure just the third Grand Slam win ever.

President Higgins lead the tributes to the team yesterday thanking them for providing a wonderful memory on a St Patrick's Day never to be forgotten.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar congratulated the team while the Sports Minister Shane Ross described it as "the sweetest of victories to the greatest of teams".

A special ticketed homecoming event has been organised for the Aviva Stadium in Dublin at 4.30 this afternoon, where the Irish rugby heroes will parade their triple crown and Six Nations trophies.

Tickets are free and available on Ticketmaster.ie

Homecoming: Celebrate Ireland’s Grand Slam on Sunday afternoon in @AvivaStadium



Welcome the Ireland rugby heroes home at 4.30pm on Sunday at the home of Irish Rugby.



Download your free ticket from https://t.co/gzmhHs0fDe pic.twitter.com/0SXCVEs2EV — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) March 17, 2018

- Digital Desk