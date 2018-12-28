Hodgson rules out selling players in January transfer window

Roy Hodgson insists Crystal Palace are only interested in buying, not selling, when the transfer window opens next week.

Wilfried Zaha has long been linked with a move away from Selhurst Park but Hodgson is concentrating on strengthening his squad and not weakening it.

“Obviously we have our targets,” said the Eagles boss. “We have people who we would hope, if they were available, we could persuade to come, but it is all work in progress. Who knows if anything will happen?

“I still think the most important thing is that we keep building and keep faith with the squad we have. I don’t think we have a bad squad of players.

“It would be very nice to add a few new faces, to introduce a bit of fresh blood, some new spirit. But it is a difficult market in January so I am very realistic and sanguine about it all.

“If something happens I would be delighted. If it doesn’t, I won’t be bleating too much as long as I still have this group of players I have got here to work with.”

Zaha is now reportedly attracting interest from China, with the 26-year-old apparently being lined up for a lucrative offer from Super League side Dalian Yifang.

But Hodgson insists he has heard nothing about the rumours and doubts the Ivory Coast forward, who signed a new deal in August, would consider such a move.

“The speculation we have had so far I have got to say I find it hard to take seriously, but who knows? Perhaps I shall be very surprised,” he said.

“I don’t know if you sign a new four-year contract in the Premier League and then go to China at the age of 26. But who knows? Perhaps I am naive. Perhaps it does happen.

“All I do know is that no one at the club knows anything at all about this story. ”

Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey and full-back Martin Kelly are expected to be available for Saturday’s visit of Chelsea.

- Press Association