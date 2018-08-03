Hockey World Cup dream lives on for Ireland’s shooting stars

By Stephen Findlater

Ireland 0 India 0 (Ireland win 3-1 on penalties)The dream rolls on. Ayeisha McFerran’s outrageous tournament between the posts, allied to the cool hands of Roisin Upton, Ali Meeke, and, finally, Chloe Watkins, saw Ireland move yet another step into the realms of fantasy.

After a scoreless hour, goalkeeper McFerran saved three times in the deciding shoot-out, laying the base for Watkins to finish the job. It just about got there, crossing the line with 0.5 seconds showing on the shot clock, enough to send the Green Army fans who had wangled tickets into ecstasy.

It means a semi-final tomorrow against Spain, the other tournament surprise package, before either a third-place or gold-medal match on Sunday.

To say it is unexpected would be king of understatements. Ireland’s win over the US in game one was hailed as the biggest result in Irish hockey history. Topping a group of full-time professionals a few days later with a win over India was faintly ridiculous.

But now, the second-lowest ranked side have two shots at landing a medal on the biggest stage. Having never breached the top 10 in the world, it is truly remarkable.

For both sides, it was a massive step into a new world. India had reached the final four in 1974 but have not done much since at the top level, their women’s side receiving minimal attention by comparison to their men’s selection of national heroes.

For Ireland, their last three World Cup campaigns — in 1986, 1994, and 2002 — have all ended with a last-place playoff.

There was confidence to be drawn from the fact India had never beaten Ireland in a tournament match and the Green Army had won their last four encounters, including the crucial qualifier last year to reach London in the first place as well as the pool stage’s 1-0.

There was more than enough in last week’s tie to be concerned with, the Asian side bossing the offensive statistics but lacking composure to take their chances.

This time around, though, Graham Shaw’s side got their defensive structures spot on. The line around the defensive circle was an impregnable brick wall, the stats for circle entries and shots on target the lowest of the entire event.

Shaw did lament a lack of quality when his side went forward, something not helped by a slow pitch and a clawing, hot, and heavy atmosphere in east London. His side did largely control possession but openings in and around the Indian circle were less than fleeting.

As such, the hour of play was largely forgettable. Ireland mustered one shot of note, a near-post touch from Anna O’Flanagan that Savita did well to get down and smother.

Ayeisha McFerran, meanwhile, was only called on once, some tidy work from the night’s only penalty corner which she saved from Rani Rampal and followed with her own clean-up work, sweeping out to safety.

That came with six minutes to go and meant the shoot-out was a certainty. Nerves continued to abound with McFerran saving twice while her counterpart Savita did the same.

Up stepped Upton, the Limerick woman cleverly dodging left and sliding home on her reverse. McFerran got her knees to Navjot Kaur’s try.

Shaw, knowing his keeper’s qualities, said he knew his side had the win at that stage, his goalkeeper’s ability always likely to give the edge.

Ali Meeke backed it up with a beautiful flick of the wrists and while India got on the board, it left Watkins the chance and she kept her cool with her eight seconds running out to spark wild celebrations.

IRELAND:

A McFerran, N Evans, K Mullan, S McCay, G Pinder, R Upton, C Watkins, L Colvin, H Matthews, A O’Flanagan, Z Wilson

Subs:

Y O’Byrne, M Frazer, L Tice, N Daly, D Duke, A Meeke, G O’Flanagan.

INDIA:

Savita, G Kaur, D Ekka, Monika, Deepika, N Toppo, Lalremsiani, Navneet Kaur, S Lakra, R Rampal, L Minz

Subs:

Navjot Kaur, R Khokhar, N Pradhan, V Katariya, Udita, N Goyal, R Etimarpu

Umpires:

C de la Fuente, I Presenqui