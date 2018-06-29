History will have little bearing on Leinster final outcome, says Galway boss

Galway boss Micheál Donoghue says history will have little bearing on Sunday's Leinster Senior Hurling Championship final against Kilkenny at Croke Park.

The sides are preparing to contest the Bob O'Keeffe Cup decider for the third time in four seasons.

The Cats beat the Tribesmen in 2015 and 2016, but Galway are the holders following a win over Wexford last year.

Donoghue says every game brings up unique challenges.

"We don't really look in the past or what's gone on. It's always about just the next game again and we totally understand that no two teams are going to be the same," said the Clarinbridge man.

"We expect a totally different challenge from Kilkenny. For ourselves, it's just about focusing on our game and our own performance and trying to get that right on the day."

