Historic win sees Irish women through to hockey world cup semi-final

The Irish team is through to the women's hockey world cup semi-finals after a nail-biting penalty shootout against India.

It is Ireland's first time getting through to the semi-final.

Ireland's Anna O’Flanagan and Deep Grace Ekka of India. Photo: INPHO/Joe Toth

Graham Shaw's side defeated India 3-1 on penalties after the quarter-final finished goalless in London.

Ali Meeke, Roisin Upton and Chloe Watkins scored in the shoot-out with Ireland 'keeper Ayiesha McFerran making four saves.

"We knew we had the best keeper in the game. We knew she was going to keep making saves, had all faith in her. She just kept blocking, blocking when it came down to it," said Watkins, who scored the winning shot.

We've practised and I just knew what I was going to do. Thankfully it came off.

"It ended up being a very tight game. It was still quite hot out there but India played very well and all credit to them, they've really had a great tournament.

"We just stuck at it and when it came down to one v ones we were confident."

"We knew we had the best keeper in the game" - Ireland hero Chloe Watkins is overwhelmed as her country make the #HWC2018 semi-finals. Historic. https://t.co/RNjIbfvUIT #RTEsport pic.twitter.com/pP9gmJLR35 — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 2, 2018

Ireland will face Spain in the semi-final.

Digital Desk