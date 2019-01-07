Historic day as Irish bowler wins first ever medal at World Championships

Irish tenpin bowler Christopher Sloan today finished in third place at the World Men’s Bowling Championships in Hong Kong, securing Ireland’s first ever medal at an adult World Championships.

After qualifying for the finals in sixth place, Christopher defeated defending World Champion, Francois Lavoie of Canada, two-games-to-one, before winning his quarter-final match two-games-to-one against Seonghoi Koo of Korea.

Having secured Ireland’s first ever World Championships medal, Christopher Sloan competed in a tight semi-final with American PBA Tour superstar Kyle Troup standing in his way of the final.

Unfortunately for the Irish fans, it was Troup who came out on top, two- games-to-zero, bringing Christopher’s run to an end.

Christopher, who is from Swords in Co Dublin, will be in action back home with a busy January schedule including the ALSAA Open and the EBT Irish Open, two of the biggest tournaments of the year in Ireland.