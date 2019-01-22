Highlights from day nine at the Australian Open

Petra Kvitova reached her first grand slam semi-final since the stabbing two years ago that almost ended her career.

The Czech continued her impressive progress through the draw by taking out Australian hope Ashleigh Barty and next faces American debutante Danielle Collins, who won the battle of the unseeded players against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Stefanos Tsitsipas backed up his stunning win over Roger Federer by seeing off Roberto Bautista Agut and next faces Rafael Nadal, who is yet to drop a set and raced past Frances Tiafoe.

Tweet of the day

Thanks for your kind words everyone, especially @ashbar96 🙏



I could not be more happy to be back in a Grand Slam semifinal! Pojd!#ausopen pic.twitter.com/mS24NM6qis — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) January 22, 2019

Picture of the day

Stefanos Tsitsipas falls to the ground after beating Roberto Bautista Agut (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

Screen star