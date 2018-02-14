High winds delay alpine skier Tess Arbez at Winter Olympics

Ireland's Tess Arbez has had been made wait again to ski at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang as high winds have interrupted events.

Only one alpine skiing event has taken place in the first five days of the Games and Arbez has seen her event postponed for the second time. She is now set to compete in the Ladies' Slalom run on Friday.

Pic: Sportsfile

The winds were reported to be up around 70kph, with Arbez saying it was moving her while she was still on her skis.

"You can still get tired on that kind of a day," said Arbez.

"You wake up at six and inspection (warm-up on the race course) was one hour later so we just did a warm-up and a few runs to get ready.

“It's difficult to stay focussed when it gets cancelled but it happens a lot in alpine skiing and you get used to it."

The 20-year-old told RTÉ Sport that being told the event is being postponed is stressful.

"You prepare for this, you get into the race, you try to concentrate and then they say, 'no it's cancelled'."