Hibs to take action against fan after “unacceptable” abuse

Back to Soccer Sport Home

Hibernian vowed to take action after a fan was caught on camera apparently aiming racist abuse at Hearts defender Clevid Dikamona.

Hibs branded the behaviour “unacceptable” after the fan was seen on live television shouting abuse as the French-born Congo international was being told to leave the pitch by the referee following treatment for an injury during Hearts’ 1-0 win at Easter Road.

A Hibernian spokesman said: “The club will do everything we can to identify the individual concerned and we will take the appropriate action. It’s unacceptable.”

The previous Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle saw Hibs head coach Neil Lennon struck by a coin and other missiles thrown at Hibs players and match officials, while a man was later charged in connection with an alleged assault on Hearts goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal.

- Press Association

KEYWORDS:

Clevid DikamonaScottish PremiershipHeartsHibernianHibernian vs Hearts

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport