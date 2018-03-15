Hibs boss Neil Lennon handed three-match ban

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon has been handed an immediate three-match touchline ban following his dismissal at Kilmarnock.

Lennon has also been hit with a further two-match suspended ban after being found guilty of "misconduct" by a disciplinary panel convened by the Scottish Football Association

But the Easter Road boss escaped with a censure following his post-match criticism of referee Kevin Clancy.

Lennon was sent to the stand after disputing the award of a penalty for handball during the 2-2 Ladbrokes Premiership draw at Rugby Park on February 24. He responded by sarcastically applauding in Clancy's face while remonstrating with the referee.

After the match, Lennon described the standard of Scottish refereeing as "amateur" and "Mickey Mouse" while referencing Clancy's failure to give his team a penalty for handball against Rangers. The comments led to him being charged with criticism which "indicated bias or incompetence or impinged on a match official's character".

Lennon later admitted he regretted his reaction to the dismissal but argued it was unjust in the first place.

The former Northern Ireland international will be in the stand for Hibs' trip to face St Johnstone on Friday night, along with home games against Partick Thistle and Hamilton.

The suspended two-match ban will only be invoked if Lennon is found to have committed misconduct again before the end of the year.

- PA