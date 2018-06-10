Herring confident Ireland can bounce back from Brisbane loss

Ireland hooker Rob Herring insists his side will not lose faith after suffering their first defeat in 13 Test matches, but admits they need to do better at taking their opportunities.

Joe Schmidt’s side were beaten 18-9 by Australia in Brisbane and now face an uphill battle to rescue the three-game series as they move to Melbourne ahead of the second Test.

The Grand Slam winners were unable to muster a try during a bruising encounter at Suncorp Stadium and Herring believes they left plenty of points behind.

Joe Schmidt’s Ireland saw their 12-match unbeaten run come to an end (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ireland were twice denied by the television match official, while Joey Carbery missed a second-half penalty and their handling let them down under pressure at key moments.

The Ireland squad flew to Melbourne today ahead of next weekend’s second Test at AAMI Park and a frustrated Herring said he is confident the Six Nations champions can turn things around as they pick apart their performance in the coming days.

“There was a fair bit of disappointment in the changing room, Joe came in and said we have some good things to work on now,” the South African-born Ulster player said.

“That’s the beauty of it, it’s a three-Test series and we’ve just got to get better now.

“We’ve got to improve on what we let ourselves down on in this game and move on.

“We need to convert pressure into points, we had a couple of good opportunities in their 22 and just coughed the ball up for one reason or another.

“I think that’s the key thing for us, converting those opportunities.

“We have to be confident, we’ve been building for a long time.”

Michael Cheika’s Australia were the more clinical team in attack, but it was their defensive effort and brutish physicality that drew most comment from the Irish camp after the game.

“Defensively, they put us under a lot of pressure,” Herring said.

“They came out firing with a good defensive line, some good hits and I guess we just coughed up the ball a few times which was what they were trying to do with that defensive pressure.

“We struggled to get our way into the game from there, we did hang on for a bit but I felt like Australia were always in the ascendancy.

“We knew coming into the game that any sort of loose ball, they thrive on that.

“They’ve very dangerous players in the backs, it showed. They took their opportunities well.

“They took their opportunities better than we did.”

After playing a leading role in establishing the 1-0 lead in the series, Wallaby centre Kurtley Beale is expecting an Irish backlash in Melbourne.

“The Irish will be coming back hungry, keen to get the result. We understand the job’s not over yet,” he said.

Kurtley Beale helped Australia to victory over Ireland (Mike Egerton/PA)

“It’s time to recover and make sure we’re in the best position to get the win next week.”

“The series isn’t over yet, the group’s fully aware of that.

“Will Genia got us together after the game and made sure that we enjoyed the win, but the focus quickly switched to Melbourne next week.”

- Press Association