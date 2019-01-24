Here's your interactive guide to this year's Six Nations Championship

The eagerly awaited Six Nations Championship is not far away now.

The tournament kicks on Friday, February 1, with the clash of France and Wales,.

For Irish fans the Championship will really start the next day with an eagerly awaited clash with England at 4.45pm.

To whet your appetite further check out out our interactive graphic which shows match schedule, team kits, coaches, captains and tournament records. Live standings and match results update automatically on match days.