Here's the list of sporting events cancelled by Storm Emma

Storm Emma has begun sinking her teeth into the world of sport.

This weekend's SSE Airtricity League programme has been postponed en masse.

All five Premier Division matches have been re-fixed for bank holiday Monday, March 19.

The Football Association of Ireland confirmed that the Republic of Ireland Women's National Team Family Fun Day scheduled to take place on Saturday at Turner's Cross has also been cancelled.

The First Division meetings of Athlone and Cabinteely, and Wexford and UCD have also been rearranged for that date.

Details of the other three games at Cobh, Finn Harps and Shelbourne will be confirmed at a later date.

Friday's PRO14 meeting of Ulster and Glasgow has been postponed.

Glasgow were unable to travel due to the weather, and the game has been re-fixed for late April.

The GAA will wait until Friday to make a decision on whether this weekend's League games will go ahead.

There's a full round of fixtures slated for the Football League across Saturday and Sunday.

The final round of group games in the Hurling League are set to be played on Sunday.

If they're called off it could prove problematic, with no free weekends between now and the slated hurling final date of March 24.

Tomorrow's race meeting at Clonmel is off.

The decision was made early this morning due to the weather forecast and hazardous driving conditions.

The same reasons have forced the abandonment of Friday's meeting at Dundalk.

Tonight's greyhound races in Kilkenny have been postponed until March 7.

All trials and races scheduled for tomorrow have also been cancelled. The status of Saturday’s SIS meeting is yet to be decided.

And all three of tonight's scheduled Scottish Premiership games have been postponed due to the weather.