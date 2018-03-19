Here's people's reactions - and alternative suggestions - after a gripping free-taking competition

Limerick have won the first-ever televised free-taking competition, and it had people glued to their TVs for the rescheduled Bank Holiday clash, writes Stephen Barry.

Colin Ryan was the Limerick hero, converting his second 65-metre free of the shoot-out to make it 7-6 after Clare's Niall Deasy missed.

That finally brought an end to the gripping match five minutes short of three hours – one which is being labelled the longest inter-county hurling game of all time.

Limerick's Colin Ryan scores the winning free. Pic: INPHO/Oisin Keniry

As the marathon match headed towards 7pm, some people were worried their whole day could be consumed in a never-ending match.

Some players, past and present, suggested some tweaks to the free-taking format.

Others proposed a 'golden point' to decide a winner, or a good, old-fashioned penalty shootout.

Although there were some whackier alternatives put forward too.

Four-time All-Ireland final referee Brian Gavin was just glad for the man in black.

It was an unusual and entertaining end, but neither manager was a fan of it all.

And spare a thought for Peter Duggan, who scored a mammoth 19 points and then converted two frees only to end up on the losing side.

It may have been a victory for Limerick, but Cork's Jamie Coughlan knew who the real winner was.


By Stephen Barry

