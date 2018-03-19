Here's people's reactions - and alternative suggestions - after a gripping free-taking competition

Limerick have won the first-ever televised free-taking competition, and it had people glued to their TVs for the rescheduled Bank Holiday clash, writes Stephen Barry.

Colin Ryan was the Limerick hero, converting his second 65-metre free of the shoot-out to make it 7-6 after Clare's Niall Deasy missed.

Limerick have beaten Clare in the Allianz hurling League, dramatic finish Limerick winning by frees! pic.twitter.com/ixIdZW1cTN — The GAA (@officialgaa) March 19, 2018

That finally brought an end to the gripping match five minutes short of three hours – one which is being labelled the longest inter-county hurling game of all time.

Limerick's Colin Ryan scores the winning free. Pic: INPHO/Oisin Keniry

As the marathon match headed towards 7pm, some people were worried their whole day could be consumed in a never-ending match.

For feck sake, lads... have you no homes to go to??!! I have a dinner to cook!! This game started more than two and a half hours ago!! Massive credit to #Limerick & #Clare hurlers for serving up a thrilling Marathon!#AllianzLeague pic.twitter.com/OVTonOtFHq — Des Cahill (@sportsdes) March 19, 2018

Have to drive back to Limerick from Claremorris this evening if I leave now they’ll probably still be at it when I arrive 😂 #LimerickVClare #GAABEO #allianzleague — Shelley O'Brien (@howaya_shellers) March 19, 2018

working in the morning lads. Any chance ye finish it soon.😂😂😂Great game #GAABEO #LimerickVClare #AllianzLeague — patrick manahan (@patrickjnjm) March 19, 2018

GAA confirm semi finals to be pushed back as @LimerickCLG and @GaaClare will still be playing each other by then #GAA — Oisin Langan (@oisinlangan) March 19, 2018

The year is 2028. The 2018 Allianz Hurling League champion has yet to be crowned. — Eoin Sheahan (@EoinSheahan) March 19, 2018

Some players, past and present, suggested some tweaks to the free-taking format.

They shouldn’t have to wear their helmets. As an aside. I know, I’m never happy😂 #GAABeo — Jamie Wall (@Jamwall7) March 19, 2018

Should be like soccer/rugby where new frees takers come in from the first 5 — Jamie Coughlan (@coughlan_jamie) March 19, 2018

Wrong. Give the managers a go https://t.co/ktV3Yl4Mk0 — Colm Parkinson (@Woolberto) March 19, 2018

Others proposed a 'golden point' to decide a winner, or a good, old-fashioned penalty shootout.

Play next point wins. #AllianzLeague — Tony Maher (@Piomaher1979) March 19, 2018

Surely a penalty shootout would determine a winner quicker than a free taking shootout? Also, no player should have to shoot twice - should go through all players first. #GAA #GAABeo — Brian Cronin (@Barnflake) March 19, 2018

Although there were some whackier alternatives put forward too.

If Limerick Vs Clare remains level after the free taking contest, the match will be decided by one, two, three, four, I declare a thumb war #GAABEO #AllianzLeague #GaelicGrounds — Siobhán Doyle (@thekickart) March 19, 2018

Limerick v Clare could surely be settled by a lip sync battle no? #Clare #limerick #AllianzLeague #GAA — Simon Murdoch 📻📱 (@Simon_Murdoch) March 19, 2018

Four-time All-Ireland final referee Brian Gavin was just glad for the man in black.

Ah the shoot out at least no one can blame the Ref now😂 — Brian Gavin (@referee34) March 19, 2018

It was an unusual and entertaining end, but neither manager was a fan of it all.

Wonderful display of sheer guts, commitment & skill by both Limerick & Clare Hurlers today. Congratulations Limerick on getting to Semi Final. But in my humble opinion there has to be a better way to settle things than taking 65’s ! It didn’t do it for me.@GaaClare @LimerickCLG — Marty Morrissey (@MartyM_RTE) March 19, 2018

And spare a thought for Peter Duggan, who scored a mammoth 19 points and then converted two frees only to end up on the losing side.

Peter Duggan with 21 points, holy .... Big unit — Aidan O Mahony (@GmailMahony) March 19, 2018

It may have been a victory for Limerick, but Cork's Jamie Coughlan knew who the real winner was.

The real winner here is the game of hurling and tg4 for showing it. Some game #AllianzLeague #GAABEO — Jamie Coughlan (@coughlan_jamie) March 19, 2018