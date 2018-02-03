Here's Johnny! Here are the reactions to that stunning drop goal
Johnny Sexton is rightly receiving a lot of praise on social media at the moment.
His remarkable drop goal after time helped Ireland win the NatWest 6 Nations opener 15-13 against France.
Sports fans, understandably, went wild.
Everyone from Dublin Fire Brigade to Kevin Kilbane got caught up in the moment:
Let this man be the only thing on fire tonight. #JohnnySextonsOnFire #FRAvIRE #6Nations2018 pic.twitter.com/lHfxkomDOC— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) February 3, 2018
That drop goal though Wow! #FRAvIRE pic.twitter.com/IIvvLvVjfw— Airport Guy 🇿🇼 (@shontso) February 3, 2018
Johnny, you the best! #HomeAdvantage #FRAvIRE pic.twitter.com/G2GXKc3AVz— Aer Lingus (@AerLingus) February 3, 2018
And thats why Rugby is the best sport in the world... #FRAvIRE— Aidan Lee (@aido956) February 3, 2018
That's for Thierry Henrys handball. What a finish! #FRAvIRE— Karol Crotty (@CrottyKarol) February 3, 2018
JOHNNNNNNNNYYYYY!!!!!! IRELAND WIN!!! #FRAvIRE— Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) February 3, 2018
Jesus Christ. @JohnnySexton is actually Jesus Christ. #FRAvIRE— Dermot Whelan (@DermotTodayFM) February 3, 2018
What a strike from Sexton. Some ending there. #FRAvIRE— Kevin Kilbane (@kdkilbane77) February 3, 2018
French people when Sexton landed that drop-goal. #FRAvIRE pic.twitter.com/uw85pBFTmM— Enryy 👨🎤 (@enrydd) February 3, 2018
To say my heart stopped I was deadddd ☘️💚☘️ #FRAvIRE https://t.co/7CJXFyB9tO— Katie Doyle (@kdoyle124) February 3, 2018
The cross kick. The drop. Holy sweet mother of BOD. What a way to win. #FRAvIRE— Leo the Lion (@LeinsterLeo) February 3, 2018
Somebody tell me when I can breathe again. I think it’ll be Thursday. #FRAvIRE 🇮🇪❤️— Pádraig Belton (@PadraigBelton) February 3, 2018
Well done, Johnny!
