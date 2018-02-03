Here's Johnny! Here are the reactions to that stunning drop goal

Johnny Sexton is rightly receiving a lot of praise on social media at the moment.

His remarkable drop goal after time helped Ireland win the NatWest 6 Nations opener 15-13 against France.

Sports fans, understandably, went wild.

Everyone from Dublin Fire Brigade to Kevin Kilbane got caught up in the moment:

Well done, Johnny!
By Denise O’Donoghue

