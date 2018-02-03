Here's Johnny! Here are the reactions to that stunning drop goal

Johnny Sexton is rightly receiving a lot of praise on social media at the moment.

His remarkable drop goal after time helped Ireland win the NatWest 6 Nations opener 15-13 against France.

Sports fans, understandably, went wild.

Everyone from Dublin Fire Brigade to Kevin Kilbane got caught up in the moment:

And thats why Rugby is the best sport in the world... #FRAvIRE — Aidan Lee (@aido956) February 3, 2018

That's for Thierry Henrys handball. What a finish! #FRAvIRE — Karol Crotty (@CrottyKarol) February 3, 2018

What a strike from Sexton. Some ending there. #FRAvIRE — Kevin Kilbane (@kdkilbane77) February 3, 2018

To say my heart stopped I was deadddd ☘️💚☘️ #FRAvIRE https://t.co/7CJXFyB9tO — Katie Doyle (@kdoyle124) February 3, 2018

The cross kick. The drop. Holy sweet mother of BOD. What a way to win. #FRAvIRE — Leo the Lion (@LeinsterLeo) February 3, 2018

Somebody tell me when I can breathe again. I think it’ll be Thursday. #FRAvIRE 🇮🇪❤️ — Pádraig Belton (@PadraigBelton) February 3, 2018

Well done, Johnny!