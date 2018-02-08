Here’s how Twitter reacted to Philadelphia’s first Super Bowl victory parade

Philadelphia Eagles fans have experienced their first Super Bowl victory parade after winning the 52nd edition of the competition.

A 41-33 win over the New England Patriots in the championship game on Sunday secured the trophy for the Eagles, which meant a celebration was in order.

The parade began at 11am from Broad Street at Pattison Avenue, making its way towards the steps at Philadelphia Museum of Art, made famous by fictional boxer Rocky Balboa.

The players were clearly excited to quite literally get the show on the road.

Parade Day! — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) February 8, 2018

PHILLY PHILLY! — Lane Johnson (@Lanejohnson65) February 8, 2018

And the Eagles were only too happy to oblige, with buses adorned in team colours helping entertain hundreds of thousands of people.

For this very special occasion, Eagles defensive end Chris Long protected himself from the freezing winds with this fake-fur effort.

Meanwhile schools, museums and the Philadelphia Zoo were shut down for the event. Not that the buildings themselves did not play a part in the occasion.

It’s 30 degrees out but somehow we’re keeping warm. https://t.co/pDXkqv99DK — Free Library of Philadelphia (@FreeLibrary) February 8, 2018

Even the sky got involved, with ‘Philly Philly Dilly Dilly’ – a reference to a Bud Light advert – written across the clouds.

Gotta hand it to Bud Light: they know how to milk this marketing campaign!

“Philly Philly Dilly Dilly” in sky writing at the Eagles parade! pic.twitter.com/QYWZX0DNzP — Nick McIlwain (@NickMcIlwain1) February 8, 2018

And while a party atmosphere was evident across the city, for some it was the moment the reality of winning a first Super Bowl began to sink in.

The reality of this moment is really starting to set in while watching the parade. I’m crying again, the Eagles are really Super Bowl Champions. And I couldn’t be happier. I love this team so much. I can’t wait for more champions in the coming years. Fly Eagles Fly. — Brooklyn (@Brookie425) February 8, 2018

The end of a 52-year wait.