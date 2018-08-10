Here's how tonight's FAI Cup games finished up:

Bohemians thrashed Wexford to secure their place in the second round of the competition, winning 7-0 at Ferrycarrig Park.

Dundalk gained revenge for their EA Sports Cup exit against Cobh Ramblers tonight, beating the Cork side 3-0.

Elsewhere, there were wins for St Patrick's Athletic beat beat Inchicore Athletic 5-0.

It’s all over in Richmond Park and it’s finished 5-0 to the Saints. Thanks to all the #Supersaints for supporting the team tonight & best wishes to @InchicoreAthFC in their season ahead! Great to see people out supporting both Inchicore sides! #FAICup — St Patrick's Athletic FC (@stpatsfc) August 10, 2018

UCD beat Pike Rovers 2-0 at Belfield.

Shelbourne were victorious over Athlone.

Full-time: Shels 4-0 Athlone. The Reds are in the pot for the second round of the FAI Cup. Next up is Wexford away on Friday, August 17. pic.twitter.com/z7OSwXi5A0 — Shelbourne FC (@shelsfc) August 10, 2018

Drogheda secured the win over Shamrock Rovers.

And Finn Harps claimed the scalp of top-flight side Bray Wanderers beating them 3-1 after extra time.

HARPS WIN!!!!! Full Time Score:

Bray Wanderers 1 Finn Harps 3 #uth #bawa #FAICup — Finn Harps FC (@FinnHarpsFC) August 10, 2018

- Digital Desk