Here's how tonight's FAI Cup games finished up
Here's how tonight's FAI Cup games finished up:
Bohemians thrashed Wexford to secure their place in the second round of the competition, winning 7-0 at Ferrycarrig Park.
August 10, 2018
Dundalk gained revenge for their EA Sports Cup exit against Cobh Ramblers tonight, beating the Cork side 3-0.
On to the next round! 💪#DFCvCRFC #FAICup #CmonTheTown pic.twitter.com/ugerlAeDR1— Dundalk FC (@DundalkFC) August 10, 2018
Elsewhere, there were wins for St Patrick's Athletic beat beat Inchicore Athletic 5-0.
It’s all over in Richmond Park and it’s finished 5-0 to the Saints. Thanks to all the #Supersaints for supporting the team tonight & best wishes to @InchicoreAthFC in their season ahead! Great to see people out supporting both Inchicore sides! #FAICup— St Patrick's Athletic FC (@stpatsfc) August 10, 2018
UCD beat Pike Rovers 2-0 at Belfield.
Shelbourne were victorious over Athlone.
Full-time: Shels 4-0 Athlone. The Reds are in the pot for the second round of the FAI Cup. Next up is Wexford away on Friday, August 17. pic.twitter.com/z7OSwXi5A0— Shelbourne FC (@shelsfc) August 10, 2018
Drogheda secured the win over Shamrock Rovers.
And Finn Harps claimed the scalp of top-flight side Bray Wanderers beating them 3-1 after extra time.
HARPS WIN!!!!! Full Time Score:— Finn Harps FC (@FinnHarpsFC) August 10, 2018
Bray Wanderers 1 Finn Harps 3 #uth #bawa #FAICup
