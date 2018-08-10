Here's how tonight's FAI Cup games finished up

Back to Sport Home

Here's how tonight's FAI Cup games finished up:

Bohemians thrashed Wexford to secure their place in the second round of the competition, winning 7-0 at Ferrycarrig Park.

Dundalk gained revenge for their EA Sports Cup exit against Cobh Ramblers tonight, beating the Cork side 3-0.

Elsewhere, there were wins for St Patrick's Athletic beat beat Inchicore Athletic 5-0.

UCD beat Pike Rovers 2-0 at Belfield.

Shelbourne were victorious over Athlone.

Drogheda secured the win over Shamrock Rovers.

And Finn Harps claimed the scalp of top-flight side Bray Wanderers beating them 3-1 after extra time.

- Digital Desk

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport