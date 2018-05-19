Here's how the matches in France, Spain and Germany finished

Catch up on all the action from Europe today.

Robert Lewandowski's Bayern Munich lost to Eintracht Frankfurt

Lyon qualify for Champions League on final day of Ligue 1 season

Lyon hung on to the final Champions League qualification place as they defeated Nice 3-2 on the final day of the Ligue 1 season.

Marseille were in with a shout of overhauling Lyon for third place when Alassane Plea put Nice in front at the Groupama Stadium but a second-half hat-trick from Memphis Depay ensured that would not happen before Plea scored again late on.

Marseille led through goals from Morgan Sanson and Konstantinos Mitroglou at the time Plea struck and the Europa League finalists went on to beat Amiens 2-1 but it was irrelevant as they remained a point adrift of Lyon.

Pape Moussa Konate pulled a goal back for Amiens, who finished the match with 10 men after Thomas Monconduit was sent off early in the second half.

Rennes and Bordeaux will join Marseille in next season's Europa League after they secured fifth and sixth-placed finishes respectively.

Adrien Hunou scored for Rennes in their 1-1 draw with Montpellier, who equalised through Isaac Mbenza, while Bordeaux were 4-0 victors at relegated Metz.

Martin Braithwaite, Malcom, Francois Kamano and Nicolas de Preville were on target for Bordeaux, who edged out St Etienne on goal difference despite their 5-0 win against Lille.

Romain Hamouma scored a hat-trick in that game while Jonathan Bamba was also on the scoresheet along with a Kevin Malcuit own goal.

At the other end of the table, Troyes were relegated after they lost 3-0 at home to Monaco. Rony Lopez scored twice for the second-placed side while Jordi Mboula also found the back of the net.

Toulouse were 2-1 winners at home against Guingamp but they will go into the relegation play-off. Max Gradel and Yaya Sanogo put Toulouse in control before Clement Grenier pulled a goal back.

Elsewhere, champions Paris St Germain were held to a goalless draw at Caen in Unai Emery's final match in charge while Claudio Ranieri's last game as Nantes manager was a 1-0 home win against Strasbourg. Leo Dubois scored the goal.

Dijon were 2-1 winners at home against Angers. The led through a Pierrick Capelle own goal but the visitors equalised courtesy of Flavien Tait before Julio Tavares scored the winning goal 15 minutes from time.

The players show some love to head coach Bruno Genesio ! 😍🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/B4tGCrCvE1 — OL English (@OL_English) May 19, 2018

Gomez and Aspas at the double as Celta see off Levante

Maxi Gomez and Iago Aspas both scored two goals apiece as Celta Vigo finished the season with a 4-2 home victory against in-form Levante.

Paco Lopez's visiting Levante side had dismissed any relegation concerns on the back of an impressive five-match winning streak - including ending Barcelona's long unbeaten run last weekend - and they took an early lead through Ruben Rochina.

RESUMEN ▶️ Revive en nuestra web los goles y las mejores jugadas del último partido de la temporada. #CeltaLevante — RC Celta (@RCCelta) May 19, 2018

However, Celta, who announced on Saturday that coach Juan Carlos Unzue will not be continuing in his post, mounted an impressive response.

Gomez struck either side of Aspas' double to put the result beyond doubt with little over an hour on the clock, before Jose Luis Morales scored a consolation goal for Levante 15 minutes from time.

There were also plenty of goals at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque where Leganes were 3-2 winners against Real Betis, despite playing much of the match with 10 men.

Betis forward Joel Campbell opened the scoring after 20 minutes before things got worse for the hosts with a red card for Diego Rico four minutes later.

However, the 10 men rallied and goals from Dimitris Siovas and Jose Naranjo turned the game on its head. Antonio Sanabria levelled things up after 76 minutes but the hosts would not be denied and Nordin Amrabat netted the winning goal shortly afterwards.

Cristhian Stuani scored both of Girona's goals a they finished the campaign with a 2-1 win at relegated Las Palmas, who had levelled through a Jonathan Calleri penalty.

Loic Remy's spot-kick gave Getafe a 1-0 win at bottom club Malaga while Wissam Ben Yedder was on target as Sevilla won by the same scoreline at home against Alaves.

Eintracht Frankfurt stun Bayern to win DFB-Pokal for first time in 30 years

Niko Kovac left Eintracht Frankfurt the perfect parting gift with victory against his future employers Bayern Munich in the DFB-Pokal final.

Kovac delivered the cup, and with it European football next season, in his final game in charge before replacing Jupp Heynckes as Bayern boss this summer as Frankfurt won 3-1 in Berlin.

Incredible end to the DFB-Pokal final... Eintracht Frankfurt go 3-1 up with a goal on the counter 👀



Look at what it means to the players. Amazing scenes. pic.twitter.com/moIFBNktEb — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 19, 2018

Ante Rebic scored either side of Robert Lewandowski's equaliser, with his second goal after 82 minutes surviving a VAR check by the referee after Bayern appealed for a handball in the build-up.

That was not the end of the replay drama, however, as Frankfurt survived another review in injury time when the referee decided that Kevin-Prince Boateng's kick on Javi Martinez was not worthy of a penalty.

With Bayern still seething, Frankfurt immediately launched a counter-attack and substitute Mijat Gacinovic raced clear of two opponents to roll the ball into an empty net and spark wild celebrations with his team-mates and supporters.

While it was the perfect send-off for Kovac, it denied Heynckes a Bundesliga and cup double on his farewell as Frankfurt claimed their first title for 30 years following defeat in the final 12 months ago.

Bayern will feel two huge decisions went against them and were left to rue chances from Lewandowski and Mats Hummels which struck the crossbar.