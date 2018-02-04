Here's how the games in France, Italy Germany and Spain finished

Ngbakoto on target as Guingamp arrest losing streak

Substitute Yeni Ngbakoto netted a superb stoppage-time goal as Guingamp's losing streak came to an end with a 1-0 victory at Rennes.

Ngbakoto, a January signing from English Championship side QPR, opened his goalscoring account for his new club in delightful fashion, sending the ball over goalkeeper Tomas Koubek and in with his right foot from just outside the box in the second minute of time added on.

The result halted a run of four successive losses in all competitions for Guingamp, including their previous three Ligue 1 outings.

Yeni Ngbakoto ... magnifique 😜😜😜⚽️⚽️⚽️🍾🍾🍾🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/yz0bxKA49F — le toulouzan st (@letoulo1) February 4, 2018

Higuain hat-trick helps Juventus maintain Scudetto pressure on Napoli

Gonzalo Higuain scored a second-half hat-trick as Juventus routed Sassuolo 7-0 to keep the pressure on Napoli in the Serie A title battle.

Juve were already four goals to the good at half-time, Sami Khedira's brace sandwiched by strikes from Alex Sandro and Miralem Pjanic.

And Higuain took centre stage after the interval, scoring in the 63rd, 74th and 83rd minutes to give the scoreline an emphatic look.

Napoli will have the chance to respond when they take on rock-bottom Benevento in the evening kick-off.

Roma had earlier beaten Hellas Verona 1-0, rising star Cengiz Under with the goal inside a minute.

The Giallorossi lost Lorenzo Pellegrini to a red card early in the second half but held on for the three points.

Ten-man AC Milan, though, were held to a 1-1 draw at Udinese.

The visitors took an early lead through Suso but Davide Calabria's dismissal and keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma's unfortunate own goal - the ball going in off his arm after Kevin Lasagna's cross deflected off Leonardo Bonucci and deceived him - pegged them back.

Cagliari picked up an important three points against relegation rivals SPAL.

Luca Cigarini scored in the first half and Marco Sau made the game safe in the second to lift the Sardinians seven points clear of their opponents who occupy the top relegation position.

Fiorentina won 2-1 at Bologna, with goals from Jordan Veretout and Federico Chiesa either side of Eric Pulgar's equaliser, while Gianluca Mancini earned Atalanta a 1-0 win over Chievo.

Augsburg cruise to comfortable win over Eintracht Frankfurt

Koo Ja-cheol, Michael Gregoritsch and substitute Marco Richter got the goals as Augsburg registered a 3-0 home victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

After Koo struck in the 19th minute, Gregoritsch added a fine second with a quarter of an hour to go, taking one touch to control Caiuby's header with his back to goal before turning and firing in.

Richter then wrapped things up with a low shot in the 89th minute, punishing a Carlos Salcedo error. Augsburg move up a place to seventh in the Bundesliga, two points behind sixth-spotted Eintracht.

Barca held by Derby rivals

Barcelona needed a late header from Gerard Pique to earn a 1-1 draw at city rivals Espanyol on Sunday - and a new club record.

Gerard Moreno threatened a LaLiga upset at a soggy RCDE Stadium when he opened the scoring midway through the second half with a header from substitute Sergio Garcia's cross.

However, central defender Pique headed home an 82nd-minute Lionel Messi free-kick to stretch the runaway leaders' unbeaten start to the season to 22 games, the best run in the club's history.

Philippe Coutinho hit the bar in the 22nd minute for Barca, who are now within 10 matches of equalling the national record - set by Real Sociedad in 1979-80.

Two goals from Cristhian Stuani gave Girona 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao - a result which lifts them up to ninth place, just two points behind sixth-placed Sevilla.

The Uruguayan opened the scoring in the seventh minute from the penalty spot and and wrapped up the home side's victory with a second goal in the 65th minute.

In the day's early kick-off Getafe extended their unbeaten home run but were unable to claim victory over Leganes as the two local rivals played out a goalless draw on the outskirts of Madrid.

The hosts hit the woodwork twice in four minutes at the start of the second half, Vitorino Antunes striking the post with a free-kick and Jorge Molina heading against the crossbar, but they could find no way through.

The result means Getafe are now unbeaten in their last eight matches at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez, winning five.

- PA